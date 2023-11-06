Former Maltby Grammar School will open in 2024

Works on the former Maltby Grammar School are progressing at pace with the new community learning hub, that will offer specialised training to school leavers and adults looking for a change of career or return to employment, set to open in 2024.

The building will extend Maltby Learning Trust’s Post-16 specialist facilities and create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships and start up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

The £5.9 million project, which commenced in March, is transforming the iconic building into what will become a bustling community hub, bolstering educational, employment, and enterprise opportunities in the Maltby area.

David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said:

“We are thrilled to see the progress being made on the repurposing of the old Grammar School building. This will create a community resource that will accommodate local services, support wellbeing, employment and enterprise and will provide substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.

“In addition, the project will provide a state-of-the-art post-16 facility for students who attend Maltby Academy and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy sixth form provision. This will be a fantastic new resource for our students focusing on both the specialist course delivery and supporting the transition into the world of work.”

External construction works have included new windows and doors, extensive internal refurbishment, and the inclusion of a new roof over the quad area to provide an impressive exhibition and performance space. The completion of these workstreams mark key milestones in the redevelopment of the Grammar School building.

The external façade will recreate the original aspect dating back to the 1930s, whilst the internal spaces are undergoing full modernisation to align with the contemporary needs and aspiration for the building.

This ambitious project has been made possible through a winning bid secured by Rotherham Council via the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, providing a substantial £4.5 million toward the redevelopment.

The revitalised building, including its iconic clocktower, will span three floors, featuring bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking facilities, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship and skills development centre.

This initiative is part of a broader £20 million investment by Rotherham Council, focusing on enhancing the leisure economy and skills in Rotherham. Other attractions benefitting from the Levelling Up funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna, and Skills Street at Gulliver’s Valley.

For further information about Maltby Learning Trust visit www.maltbylearningtrust.com

Published in