Former Teacher on a Mission: Revolutionising Education to Combat Teacher Burnout and Support Student Success

Yvonne Buluma-Samba, a former head of department and teacher, having experienced the frustration and burnout of the profession, is taking the education world by storm with her mission to tackle the major challenges faced by teachers and improve student outcomes. With the support of Innovate UK and numerous government and private institutions, Yvonne has founded a groundbreaking concierge service for teachers, ensuring that no teacher has to work evenings or weekends unless they choose to do so.

After experiencing firsthand the detrimental effects of teacher burnout during her 10-year teaching career and growing up as a child of a teacher, Yvonne recognised the urgent need for support within the profession. She observed that the exodus of teachers not only impacts educators but also adversely affects students’ educational journey.

In just nine months, Yvonne and her team have made significant strides in transforming the landscape of education. Their flagship offering, the Teacher Check-Up, provides teachers with a comprehensive report that analyses their risk of burnout and offers personalised profiling to optimise their teaching approach based on their unique individual persona. Additionally, the company offers coaching services to help teachers navigate the challenges of their profession.

Taking into account the immense stress teachers face in lesson planning and marking, Yvonne’s company goes the extra mile by providing “plug and play” resources. These ready-to-use lesson materials are designed to alleviate the planning burden on teachers. Furthermore, they have exciting plans to introduce an AI lesson assessment tool with a grade predictor by the end of the year, revolutionising the way teachers assess student performance.

What sets this company apart is its remarkable growth from a team of one to a dedicated team of 30 within just nine months, with no outside funding. Yvonne’s mission resonates on a global scale, as she firmly believes that individuals with the necessary skills should have opportunities to gain international experience. Her personal experiences as an immigrant in the UK have shaped her commitment to giving back and paying it forward.

Moreover, Yvonne recognises the challenges faced by children without a social safety net in developing countries. With a philanthropic focus, her company’s sales contribute to providing free school meals and uniforms for underprivileged children in countries that lack a formal free school meals program.

The impact of Yvonne’s innovative approach to education and teacher well-being is poised to be significant. Her entrepreneurial drive and commitment to effecting positive change make her an influential figure in the industry. The education community eagerly awaits the future advancements and transformation that Yvonne and her company will bring.

Published in