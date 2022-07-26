Former teacher raises the bar after achieving first class law degree

A former school teacher from Nelson, Lancashire, has achieved a first class honours degree after completing the LLB Law degree at the University Centre at Blackburn College.

Elliot Gribble, 30, will progress to the University of Law where he’ll undertake the Bar Practice Course as he continues with his studies to become a Barrister.

After deciding on a change of career in 2020, Elliot enrolled onto the LLB (Hons) Law degree at the University Centre at Blackburn College and has now completed his degree with a first class honours.

Elliot has taken part in extra curricular activities including competing in the Essex Court Chambers National Mooting Competition, representing the University Centre at Blackburn College.

After achieving his results at a special celebration event run by the University Centre at Blackburn College, Elliot said: “I’m over the moon with my degree results and was very happy with how I did.

“During my final year I got to take part in the Essex Court Chambers National Mooting Competition. That was a real highlight for me and something I learnt a great deal from. The experience was invaluable and taking part in extra-curricular activities like that was really enjoyable. We also went on a visit to the Houses of Parliament in London which was interesting for us to see.

“You get so much out of this degree, it’s very personal and you feel valued as a student. I’d 100% recommend the course to those wanting to study Law.

“The support has been amazing, the tutors are there for you but they also go the extra mile. With the mooting competition, that wasn’t just my time that was spent on it, my tutors also spent extra time making sure we were prepared and ready to compete. They go above and beyond for you and want the very best for you.”



Caroline Bracewell, Assistant Principal (Higher Education) said: “Congratulations to Elliot for his outstanding results, achieving a first class honours in LLB (Hons) Law.

“It’s been wonderful to see Elliot’s progression throughout his time at the University Centre at Blackburn College and I’m excited to see him excel in his training to become a barrister.”

Applications to study at the University Centre at Blackburn College remain open. For more information visit blackburn.ac.uk/apply-now.

