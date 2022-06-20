Founder of École Ducasse visits India to inaugurate first campus in the country

The first École Ducasse campus in India has been inaugurated by Alain Ducasse, founder of the network of schools dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts, and the world’s most-awarded Michelin-starred chef.

The inauguration of École Ducasse ISH Gurugram

The campus is located at Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), Gurugram, which is led by hospitality veteran Dilip Puri. It features 75,000 sq. ft of state-of-the-art facilities including modern training kitchens, sophisticated classrooms and student experience areas. Ducasse’s visit further strengthens the partnership between ISH and École Ducasse, both part of Sommet Education’s global network of hospitality institutions.

Culinary programs taught at École Ducasse ISH Gurugram include undergraduate degree, diploma and certificate courses. Each combine technical, managerial and entrepreneurial skills which enable culinary aspirants to master more than cooking. The practical, hands-on training methodology of the programs give food enthusiasts, career-changers and professionals the perfect platform to establish themselves in the global F&B industry. The programs also offer students the opportunity to study semesters at École Ducasse’s campuses in France, as well as pursue internships abroad.

This campus marks the start of a broader rollout in India that will see the establishment of École Ducasse studios across key cities and a second campus over the next few years. The programs offered will jointly celebrate the rich heritage of French and Indian cuisine, while echoing global trends in contemporary gastronomy and the philosophy of its creator.

Alain Ducasse, Founder of École Ducasse, said: “India holds one of the greatest culinary traditions in the world. The mission of our school is to give this asset the worldwide recognition it deserves. India must become one of the influential voices on the global culinary scene. We want to offer to Indian culinary aspirants new horizons abroad as well as in India.”

Dilip Puri, Founder and CEO of Indian School of Hospitality, added: “Culinary education in India is getting its due recognition, and we’re proud to be the disruptors of this transformation. By introducing École Ducasse in India at ISH, we are bringing the best of global education for students. Through international programs and pathways, and a state-of-the-art campus, we are not just sharing the vision of Alain Ducasse with culinary aspirants in India, but also reimagining culinary education in the region.”

India has seen phenomenal growth in the culinary space over the last few years. As per the Food and Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022, the global F&B services market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% by 2026. Consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly, as is the number of students keen on pursuing a career in culinary and pastry arts. Ducasse, the only chef to hold 20 Michelin stars, recognises the potential in Indian students passionate about culinary arts and his visit is an important milestone for the future of gastronomy in South Asia.

An École Ducasse education makes students highly employable upon graduation and opens doors to a wide range of career opportunities in the culinary industry at a worldwide level.

