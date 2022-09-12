Free Breakfasts for Every Student at NPTC Group of Colleges

As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, NPTC Group of Colleges is doing all it can to help struggling parents and families by providing free breakfasts for every single student for the next academic year.

The move will help those who are trying to cope with rising costs, soaring inflation, which has driven up food prices and rocketing energy bills. The free breakfasts which will feed thousands of students will also provide nourishment and health benefits at the start of the day.

The College has taken the decision to provide the free breakfasts in the face of growing concerns over the cost-of-living increase.

Catherine Lewis, Acting Principal and CEO of the College said: “Student wellbeing is our priority and we will do everything we can to help support them. We all know the benefits of eating a healthy breakfast, but we are also mindful of the financial burden families are facing and hopefully, this will go some way towards relieving some of that pressure.”

The breakfasts will be available at college refectories and cafes including Neath College; Afan College; Brecon Beacons College; Newtown College and Llandarcy Academy of Sport. Vouchers will be issued for students attending Pontardawe Campus, Maesteg and Swansea Construction Centres.

