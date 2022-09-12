Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Free Breakfasts for Every Student at NPTC Group of Colleges

Grŵp NPTC Group September 12, 2022
0 Comments
1st for EPA In Article Block advert Sept 22

As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, NPTC Group of Colleges is doing all it can to help struggling parents and families by providing free breakfasts for every single student for the next academic year.

The move will help those who are trying to cope with rising costs, soaring inflation, which has driven up food prices and rocketing energy bills. The free breakfasts which will feed thousands of students will also provide nourishment and health benefits at the start of the day.

The College has taken the decision to provide the free breakfasts in the face of growing concerns over the cost-of-living increase.

Catherine Lewis, Acting Principal and CEO of the College said: “Student wellbeing is our priority and we will do everything we can to help support them. We all know the benefits of eating a healthy breakfast, but we are also mindful of the financial burden families are facing and hopefully, this will go some way towards relieving some of that pressure.”

The breakfasts will be available at college refectories and cafes including Neath College; Afan College; Brecon Beacons College; Newtown College and Llandarcy Academy of Sport. Vouchers will be issued for students attending Pontardawe Campus, Maesteg and Swansea Construction Centres.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Grŵp NPTC Group

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this