Kirstin Armstrong has been awarded from the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries

Former Fife College student, Kirstin Armstrong has received a generous scholarship, from the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries, which recognises creativity and passion for art and design.

The annual scholarship offers cash awards of £600 supporting students progressing on to university or further study after successfully completing their course at Fife College.

Kirstin, the ninth person to be awarded since the scholarship began in 2018, was welcomed by the Friends to a special presentation event held at the Galleries in Kirkcaldy recently where Kirstin gave a talk and displayed her creative designs.

Kay Wilson, Chair of the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries, was delighted to present Kirstin with a certificate and her scholarship award.

Kirstin, who recently completed her HND in Art and Design at Fife College, is now at Dundee University studying Art and Philosophy with her long-term aim to teach art and design.

Kirstin, from Burntisland, said:

“This award is going to help me so much with my studies at university. I will now be able to afford the supplies needed for my course as well as aid my own personal art journey, allowing me to grow and evolve within my studies.

“I am so appreciative of how this will help me and allow me to focus on my studies without having to worry about financial barriers.”

Kay Wilson, Chair of Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries, said:

“Kirstin is extremely talented and it was great to meet her in person and to present her with her scholarship. We look forward to keeping in touch and seeing her progress.

“This scholarship, we hope, will not only support Kirstin but also encourage more people to visit the galleries and to see and enjoy the amazing art collections and museum pieces that we are fortunate to have right on our doorstep.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“As well as helping financially this scholarship gives students a great boost to their confidence at a time when they need it most. Kirstin is a very deserving award winner and we wish her all the best. We are also very thankful to Kay and the other Friends for their ongoing support.”

