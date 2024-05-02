From Pre-Access to Midwifery

@NPTCGroup: Kim Lockwood, an adult learner from NPTC Group of Colleges’ journey from uncertainty to success demonstrates just how significant education and support really are.

Kim knew where she wanted to be in life and that a big step was needed to get there, so after making the huge decision to resit her Maths and English GCSEs she enrolled in the Level 2 Pre Access to Health course with NPTC Group of Colleges.

Kim explained: “I had no confidence in myself academically, but I knew to get to where I wanted to be, I needed to take this huge leap.”

From the outset, Kim found inspiration in the nurturing environment provided by her tutors at the College, their support helped her navigate her insecurities and fostered a newfound belief in her capabilities. By the end of the year, Kim emerged with a Level 2 Diploma in Skills for Further Study.

Empowered by her achievements, Kim progressed to the Level 3 Access to Health course, where she continued to thrive under the guidance of her mentors.

Talking about her time in College, Kim has said: “For the two years of me being at Newtown College I have come away with a passion for learning and the confidence within myself to know that I can do anything I set my mind to. I am now a second-year student midwife and I’m absolutely enjoying every part of my journey. ‘’

‘’I am so grateful for the part all my tutors played in helping me get to where I am now. Enrolling on the Pre Access course was the best thing I could ever have done. From day one of meeting my tutors, I was instantly put at ease and felt so supported. The days turned into weeks and before I knew it, I had completed that year with a Level 2 Diploma in Skills for Further Study. This enabled me to go onto the next step which was the Level 3 Access to Health course. I had gained so much more confidence in my ability by this point and that was all down to the support and constant guidance from my tutors. “

After leaving college Kim went on to study in university; and now works in a midwifery post for the NHS.

Enrolling in the pre-access course was a pivotal moment for Kim, setting her on a path towards academic fulfilment and achievement. Her experience serves as an inspiration to all aspiring healthcare professionals, highlighting the profound impact of determination and support in realising one’s dreams.