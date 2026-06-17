From Tomb Raider to tomorrow’s talent: original developer teaching in Lara Croft’s hometown

As Tomb Raider marks three decades as one of the UK’s most influential game franchises, a developer who helped shape its early success is now sharing his expertise with the next generation of game designers in the city where Lara Croft was developed.

Andy Sandham, who helped create legendary titles from the original Tomb Raider series, including Tomb Raider III, Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles, is part of the academic team at the University of Derby delivering a trio of new Computer Games courses starting this September.

The new degrees launch in a landmark year for the franchise as it celebrates three decades of Tomb Raider with a new game and high-profile TV adaptation.

Sandham was part of the original Derby-based studio Core Design, where a small team created one of Britain’s most iconic gaming figures. Working as an artist, level designer and scriptwriter, he helped bring Lara Croft to life for millions of players worldwide.

Now, in the same city where the character was developed, Sandham and a team of academics at the University of Derby are helping students build the skills needed to succeed in today’s fast-growing games sector.

Open to students starting in September, the University’s new degrees in Game Art, Game Design and Game Programming will provide hands-on access to professional game engines and software, real-time development pipelines and advanced digital production tools, alongside developing skills in art, design, programming and entrepreneurship.

Andy Sandham, Senior Lecturer in Computer Games at the University of Derby, said:

“We are expanding our courses to open more opportunities for the next generation of creatives at a pivotal time for the industry.

“Gaming has evolved hugely since the 1990s, but the demand for creativity, interactive design, and technical expertise is greater than ever. These courses reflect that shift, combining interdisciplinary skills with real industry insight to prepare students for a rapidly changing sector.”

The new programmes will also include a focus on entrepreneurship, with opportunities for students to develop business skills through the University’s Derby International Business School.

Sandham added:

“We’re equipping our students to be able to work in both large AAA companies and small independent teams, but we are also giving them the confidence and skills to launch their own ventures. Our programmes are grounded in real simulated studio environments, where different disciplines come together to launch a game.”

Originally developed in Derby in the mid-1990s, Tomb Raider helped establish the UK as a global leader in games development. Thirty years on, the University of Derby is expanding its student offering to ensure that legacy continues.

Sandham said:

“Derby is a city steeped in games heritage with a track record of successful game development that continues to this day. Lara Croft remains one of the city’s most famous cultural exports – there is even a road named after her, ‘Lara Croft Way’, which I drive through most mornings. Thirty years on, it is inspiring to be playing a part in shaping what comes next.”

The University has numerous successful alumni from its Computer Gaming programme, including the founders of Derby-based studio Bulkhead, whose titles are recognised in the global games market.