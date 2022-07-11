Loughborough College are Winners of UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year

The Winners of UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year were announced at a spectacular Gala Awards Dinner at the Skills for Chefs Conference on 30 June.

The winners trophy was presented to Loughborough College by Pierre Koffmann and Vicky Enderson, Chair of Judges and Director of MSK Ingredients.

The all female team of Caitlin McGrath, Grace McGreal and Riley Monk cooked and served a 3 course French Menu to four Restaurant guests and additional dishes for the judges, the team was mentored by Darren Creed.

Darren Commented; “It was a phenomenal performance from the students, they are dedicated and such a pleasure to mentor, they have put in a great deal of work into this amazing competition”.

Vicky Enderson, Chair of Judges commented; “we had some outstanding dishes at the Grand Final, worthy of note being the starter from The Sheffield College, the main course from City of Glasgow College and the dessert from Eastleigh College, dishes that could appear on any award winning restaurant menu.”

Vicky added; “It was the consistency over all three courses and a fantastic service that gave Loughborough College the overall win”.