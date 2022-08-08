Game, set and match – virtual school partners with tennis federation to give sports stars of tomorrow an ace education

As Emma Raducanu warms up in defence of her US Open title later this month, an award-winning online school has partnered with Tennis Europe to ensure the sports stars of tomorrow receive the best education.

As part of this partnership, Minerva’s Virtual Academy will also be offering a significant number of scholarships to European players from economically less developed nations to support them in achieving their goals athletically and academically.

Minerva’s Virtual Academy will offer young tennis hopefuls flexible virtual learning that can be accessed at any time, live lessons, one-to-one mentoring and access to a thriving virtual school community with pupils and young athletes from all around the world.

It comes at a time when the focus on mental health in professional sport has never been higher. By pursuing a virtual education, young tennis pros who are vying for the top can balance their studies around their training schedules, meaning they will not have to choose between school or sport – benefiting both their mental wellbeing and their career progression.

The partnership is the latest in the sporting world for Minerva and follows similar deals with Vilas Tennis Academy, the International Centre of European Football and motorsport management company RGMMC.

Comprising 50 European member nations, and over 12,000 young players, Tennis Europe is the largest regional association of the International Tennis Federation. The organisation takes an active role in all aspects of the European game and organises over 400 youth competitions every year.

Previous Tennis Europe Junior Champions include such legends of the sport as Ivan Lendl, Steffi Graf, Boris Becker, Monica Seles and Martina Hingis.

Elite Athlete Education Officer Fabian Spiess said:

“Tennis is probably the most prevalent sport in which we see players struggling to manage their education alongside their sport. It is a pleasure for us at MVA to be working with such a prestigious organisation as Tennis Europe to help as many young tennis players as possible receive a quality education that fits around them.

“As with many sports performed at a high level, Tennis requires a significant amount of training time and travel overseas which just isn’t manageable alongside a traditional school.

“We are able to offer a flexible timetable, a reduced number of hours in the classroom, and the ability to take your entire school with you, wherever you are in the world.”

Thomas Hammerl, CEO of Tennis Europe said:

“Education is a crucial component of our strategy. As the governing body of junior tennis in Europe, we believe that it is our responsibility to ensure that our youngest players receive the best possible support in terms of education.

“With this new partnership with Minerva our juniors from all European Member Nations can earn their high school diploma online and focus on their tennis career at the same time.”

Minerva’s Virtual Academy, a multi-award winning online independent school, was set up in November 2020 and now has more than 200 pupils around the world.

