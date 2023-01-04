Genius Educator Metaversity Shine Awards

The winners of the Genius Educator Metaversity (GEM) Shine Awards have been announced as Tamami Ushiki from Japan, Josef Hajkr from the Czech Republic and Deborah Harris from Australia.

The GEM Shine Awards were created to recognise the partners that deliver significant value to Genius Group by taking their content and repackaging them for new communities, cultures or audiences.

Community Partner of the Year was awarded to Tamami Ushiki. Tamami has built a very successful, multi-million dollar, business in Japan using Genius Group products such as Wealth Dynamics, Talent Dynamics and now Health Dynamics.

Faculty Partner of the Year was awarded to Josef Hajkr, the Founder of Shine Consulting in the Czech Republic. Josef is working on a profiling test for Project Management based on Talent Dynamics. It will be launched in early 2023. He has successfully run project management microschools throughout 2022 which helped to triple the company revenues.

Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to Deborah Harris, the Founder, Director and Strategist of The Grow CFO Co., based in Brisbane, Australia. Deborah and her virtual Chief Financial Officer team grow the strategic financial capabilities of purpose-driven businesses by creating the key strategies to maximise revenue, profit and cash flow available for growth. During the recent crises, this capability has been the difference between surviving and thriving for many companies.

The overall winner of the GEM Shine Awards was Tamami Ushiki for the second time!

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group, comments:

“It is really great to see how different companies and entrepreneurs are partnering with Genius Group, and leveraging our content for their own audiences. Our partners enable us to be a truly global business and mean that our mission to create an entrepreneurial curriculum is reaching far and wide. Through these partnerships, I have had the pleasure of meeting some truly incredible entrepreneurs and it’s brilliant to see them grow their businesses via our tools and programmes. Congratulations to all of our winners and nominees!”

The GEM Shine Awards are an annual event, taking place each December. For more information about Genius Group visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 4 million students and users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”), and four companies that were acquired at the time of or shortly after the IPO (the “IPO Acquisitions”).

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s AI-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions are the first step towards this. They include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England, UK, and Revealed Films Inc., which launches docu-series covering topics such as wealth building, health and nutrition, medical issues, religion, and political matters in Utah, USA.

Genius Group’s plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

