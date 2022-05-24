Genius Group Acquires E-Squared Education Enterprises Furthering their Global Entrepreneur Education Vision

Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS), a world leading Edtech and entrepreneur education group, has acquired E-Squared Education Enterprises, a South Africa-based, entrepreneur-focused primary and secondary school and vocational college.

Genius Group has attracted over 2.7 million students in 200 countries, ranging from primary and secondary school students to startup founders and experienced entrepreneurs. The Group has a mission to disrupt the current education model by building a 21st century curriculum, faculty, campuses and Edtech platform to deliver an entrepreneur curriculum and education globally. The acquisition of E-Squared Education Enterprises will further enhance E-Squared’s offering and bring campuses and a range of trusted programs to their portfolio.

E-Squared is situated in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. It offers primary, secondary and tertiary education to children and young adults from its three institutes: Ed-U College (Port Elizabeth), Ed-U Options Academy (Ed-U Academy) and Ed-U City Campus (Ed-U Varsity). These institutions share the same goal: to produce self-motivated individuals who are ready to tackle the next phase of their lives, be it at an education level, in the corporate world or as an entrepreneur. Vocational training is also available via online programs, and E-Squared has two foundations under its umbrella that are set up to further help the community.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group says:“E-Squared Education Enterprises is a valuable addition to our entrepreneurial education offering. Africa has seen a dramatic increase in entrepreneurs over the last decade, and educating future generations to be resourceful and entrepreneurial has never been of more important.”

Lili Niemann, Chief Executive Officer of E-Squared, established the company in 1994. E-Squared has educated over 38,000 students, and the company is helping to tackle the issue of job shortages and unemployment that South Africa faces. Its programs are developed specifically around practical teaching and learning, giving students the chance to gain experience and build on their expertise in the working environment.

Lili Niemann who will remain CEO of E-Squared Education Enterprises, says: “I am thrilled to be part of Genius Group, as our aims and vision for the future of education are perfectly aligned. I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story. With some great new programs and digital learning opportunities in the pipeline, we are excited that we will be able to broaden our reach and enroll more students, helping the younger generation in South Africa reach their potential and become the future leaders that this country needs.”

Genius Group also owns the GeniusU Edtech platform, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts and the Genius School concept. Genius School is a global education movement co-founded by Roger James Hamilton and Angela Stead.

This is one of a succession of acquisitions that Genius Group has completed as it grows its entrepreneur education programs and community globally.

