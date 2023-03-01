Genius Group to Host a Lifelong Learning Summit for Educators and Business Owners

Genius Group’s edtech learning platform GeniusU is to host a Lifelong Learning Summit on 2nd and 3rd March for educators and business owners to learn how to benefit from the tremendous growth the Edtech industry is experiencing. The free Lifelong Learning Summit will bring together entrepreneurs, educators, speakers and trainers, to hear from some of the world‘s best educators and experienced mentors on how to successfully grow and future-proof a business to meet the challenges of the future.

Genius Group’s Founder and CEO Roger James Hamilton states:

“The current educational and business landscape is constantly changing, and this can present many challenges for educators and business owners. Keeping up with new technologies and teaching methods, adapting to changing market trends, acquiring and engaging customers sustainably and staying competitive are just a few of the difficulties they face. Genius Group can help educators and business owners overcome these challenges and thrive in their profession.”

Roger James Hamilton will be leading the online Summit and will be joined by other keynote speakers including: Saranjit Sangar, CEO of GeniusU; Michelle Clarke, CEO of Entrepreneurs Institute, Angie Stead, Partner of Genius Schools; David Dugan, Founder of Abundance Global; Kyron Gosse, Founder of FreedomCo, Beryl Oldham, MD of Complete Learning Solution; Michelle Nolting, GM of Genius Entrepreneur Campus; Rohit Dhar, Ed-Tech Executive; Suraj Naik, CMO of Genius Group and Ivana Nobilo, Dean of Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva Campus.

Registration for the online summit is free of charge.

