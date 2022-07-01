Glion Institute of Higher Education alumni celebrate alma mater 60th anniversary

Alumni from Glion Institute of Higher Education, which specialises in hospitality and luxury management, have reunited in a succession of events around the world to celebrate the institution’s 60th anniversary.

Around 400 people attended events in Bangkok, Thailand, and Montreux, Switzerland in June, following on from an event at Harvey Nichols in London in March, to commemorate six decades of the institution offering Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London.

Starting with 15 students from five countries, Glion’s campus in Switzerland opened its doors in 1962. In 60 years, the institution has built a unique network with highly influential figures of the hospitality industry and beyond acting as a career success factor for its members.

The support of the community begins during studies as Bachelor and Master’s students receive personalised guidance from the institution’s career and internship service. With 3,480 industry partners and 655 companies recruiting last year from the highly-recognised Swiss institution, Glion affirms a 98% employability rate.

After graduation, alumni stay connected to the influential global network of industry professionals and entrepreneurs spread over 144 countries. Glion today unites a community of seven Board members, 66 regional Vice-Presidents and Ambassadors with over 15,000 alumni from all over the world. Through a state-of-the art online platform, alumni enjoy privileged access to new positions and career opportunities from other members of the community, who choose Glion first when recruiting fresh talent and forging new partnerships.

Overall, Glion is ranked in the top three worldwide for employer reputation since its entry in the QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2018. 86% of Glion alumni become managers in less than five years, and 48% work in other sectors than hospitality, including FMCG, luxury goods and services, marketing, events, banking and finance. 52% join the traditional hospitality, tourism and food and beverage sectors.

Among the prizes awarded to Glion alumni in Montreux were Stephen Alden, Glion alumnus (1981) and CEO of Raffles and Orient Express and a Member of the Executive Committee at Accor, for Outstanding Professional Accomplishment; and Susanne Kaufmann, Glion alumnus (1993) and founder of the eponymous cosmetic brand, who received the special Entrepreneurial Leadership Achievement Award.

The Alumni Association Glion (AAG) strives to foster the continuation of the Glion Spirit throughout the life of its members by creating an active worldwide community of alumni which supports each individual’s personal development and growth, careers, networking and entrepreneurship, thus enhancing the value of the membership and the prestige of both the Association and Glion Institute of Higher Education.

AAG Board members are Christopher Jones, President (CEO, Sushi Shop); Ronald Homsy, Vice President (COO and Co-Founder, Pinktada); Mayumi Matthaus, Secretary General (Founder, Süskind); Beatrice Leon, Member (Front of House, Mandarin Oriental, Lake Como); Caroline Ellul, Member (Founder, French Luxury Consulting); Tibor Fejes, Member (Director, Global Revenue Performance, Policy and Planning at Marriott International) and Frederic Frere, Member (CEO and Co-Founder, Travelstore.pt).

They are at the forefront of Glion’s community engagement initiatives including the Ambassador programme, innovation and entrepreneurship commission, fostering industry relations and alumni events.

Alumni join 60th anniversary celebration at Glion Institute of Higher Education’s campus in Montreux.

