Global University Systems Becomes CANIE Accord Signatory

Global University Systems, the international education group, announces it has become a signatory to the CANIE Accord (Climate Action Network for International Educators), as part of its long-term ESG and group impact strategy.

Global University Systems is a higher and life-long learning group with a network of internationally recognised education institutions. The group empowers students to transform their lives through education. Becoming an accord signatory is an important step for the global business and its impact strategy.

CANIE is an organisation that is catalysing climate action in the international education sector. Concentrating its efforts on action-oriented advocacy, education, and connection, the Accord is a public commitment to climate action. It was developed to engage international education bodies, associations, higher education institutions, university networks, as well as media, national governments, corporations, supranational bodies, scholarship bodies.

The CANIE Accord, and accompanying Glasgow Paper, represent the international education sector’s climate ambitions and commitment to align with scientific recommendations and global climate agreements. Global University Systems is strengthening and accelerating the international education sector’s collective response to the climate crisis by becoming a Signatory.

Yuliya Etingen, Chief Impact Officer, Global University Systems says,

“We’re committed to having a positive effect on the world around us, creating a brighter, more sustainable world through education. Committing to ESG principles and ensuring that they’re seamlessly woven into our Group and our institutions’ strategy is paramount.

“Becoming a signatory to CANIE is an important step for our organisation as part of our ESG strategy. It enables us to meet challenges head on and we are harnessing the abundant energy and commitment within our network to foster necessary positive change across our group.”

CANIE co-founder and President of the Board, Ailsa Lamont says,

“I applaud Global University Systems on showing such leadership in our sector’s transition to more climate-conscious operations. By signing up to the CANIE Accord, international education leaders commit to real, practical action to combat global temperature rise and, crucially, to doing so in a way that is grounded in social justice.’’