Gower College Swansea appoints Dominic Stead as new Director of Estates

Gower College Swansea is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominic Stead as Director of Estates, following a successful period in the role on an interim basis.

Under the leadership of the College’s CEO, Dominic will be responsible for the implementation of the College’s capital projects, supporting the ongoing development and effective management of its campuses .

With a career spanning 30 years in property, Dominic brings extensive experience across property management, strategic planning and estate operations, gained in both the public and private sectors.

He began his career as a chartered surveyor specialising in property management, before spending 18 years with CBRE Ltd in Asia, where he worked as a consultant across multiple disciplines and geographies. He subsequently moved into the public sector with Cheltenham Borough Council, before taking on the role of Head of Property at the Rothschild Foundation, where he was responsible for its estate across Buckinghamshire and London.

Commenting on the new appointment, Kelly Fountain, Chief Executive Officer of Gower College Swansea, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Dominic into the role of Director of Estates. His extensive experience, strategic insight and understanding of our property portfolio will be invaluable as we continue to develop our estate and ensure it supports the needs of our students, staff and wider College community.

“Dominic has already made a positive contribution during his time with us on an interim basis, and we look forward to the continued leadership and expertise he will bring to this important role.

“Our estates programme has been particularly busy this summer, following the completion of our £20.6 million redevelopment at Gorseinon Campus. Our next major milestone is the planned transformation of a site in Garngoch, which will become the new home for our built environment and renewable technology provision. This is an exciting next step in the development of our estate, reinforcing our commitment to providing high-quality facilities and industry-relevant learning opportunities for our students.”

Speaking about his appointment, Dominic said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Gower College Swansea on a permanent basis. Having already had the opportunity to work with colleagues across the College, I’m excited to continue supporting the further development of our estate and contributing to the College’s wider strategic ambitions.

“Gower College Swansea plays an important role in the communities it serves, and I look forward to helping ensure our facilities and property portfolio continue to support an excellent experience for students, staff and the wider College community.”