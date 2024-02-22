Green Week 2024: Promoting Sustainability on Campus

In a bid to foster environmental consciousness and sustainable practices, Birmingham Newman University is gearing up to host its annual ‘Green Week’ event. Scheduled to begin on the week of Monday 26th February 2024, the event will run until Friday 1st March. Green Week promises an array of engaging activities aimed at both students and staff.

Green Week serves as a prime example of Newman’s commitment to the wider green improvement plans and projects. It offers opportunities for individuals to reconnect with nature through environmental walks and tours of campus including getting a birds eye view from the university rooftop.

In line with the ethos of sustainability, Green Week features swap shops aimed at reducing waste and encouraging reusing and recycling. Staff and students are welcome to bring along any donations they wish to exchange such as clothing, books or household items. If you wish to take something from the swap shop, you do not need to give money or a donation.

Promoting sustainable transport is another key focus of Green Week, with activities designed to encourage cycling, walking, and the use of public transportation. On Monday 26th, guests from Transport for West Midlands and National Express will be in attendance in the Atrium from 10am. By advocating for greener commuting options, the university aims to reduce carbon emissions and alleviate traffic congestion on campus.

Catering during Green Week will prioritise sustainability, with an emphasis on plant-based food in Bistro 32 with recipes available. Additionally, Fairtrade products will be promoted, highlighting the importance of ethical sourcing and supporting producers in developing countries.

Across the week there will be a ‘Guess the solar generation’ competition, inviting participants to estimate the amount of electricity generated by the university’s solar panels over the course of a month. There will also be a freebie pop up stand, alongside displays with resources and information in the Atrium.

Paul Dean, Director of Estates at Birmingham Newman University, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating:

“We celebrate Green week here at Birmingham Newman University every year, it celebrates the previous year’s improvements that we have made as a University to our environment. It also allows both our students and staff to engage with a variety of sustainable and green events and activities here on campus. Birmingham Newman University has a busy 12 months ahead of us with a number of green improvement plans and projects, involving further carbon reductions from our gas and electric usage, investment, improvements in biodiversity and external landscaping projects.”

We welcome students and staff to participate in Green Week activities, contributing to a collective effort towards a more sustainable and green campus environment.

Keep an eye on the @Newmangoesgreen socials for more information or contact Campus Environmental Advisor Lucy Clarke.