Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Rated number one  in Wales for student satisfaction for third consecutive year

For the third year running, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai achieved the highest Overall Satisfaction in Wales for the National Student Survey of Higher Education Institutes.

The Grŵp achieved a score of 93% from students studying across campuses in Gwynedd, Conwy and Anglesey; a 1% increase above the national benchmark and a 5 percentage point year-on-year rise.

Each year, the National Student Survey collates students’ opinions on the quality of their higher education courses. This helps to inform prospective students’ choices, provides data supporting universities and colleges to improve the student experience, and aids public accountability.

Every university in the UK takes part in the survey, as do many further education colleges, with response rates consistently high.

The key strengths highlighted by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai students in the 2026 survey include the quality of teaching, the academic support available to learners, the strong student voice across the Grŵp and organisation and management of the Grŵp’s Higher Education (HE) courses:

Under the ‘Teaching on my course’ section, the Grŵp scored above the national average across all questions, with 98% of participants agreeing that the teaching staff made their subjects engaging, 7% above the UK average.

When it comes to support, 100% of those who took part valued the academic support available.

The Gŵp’s strong ‘student voice’ shows in the score of 8% above the UK average, with 93% of students stating that their opinions were valued.

In the ‘Organisation and management’ section of the survey the question ‘How organised is your course?’ saw a 9% rise above the UK average in positive responses.

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Chief Executive Aled Jones-Griffith said:

“We’re proud to have been ranked top once more in Wales for Overall Satisfaction in the National Student Survey, and we’re grateful to our learners for sharing their experiences and putting us top of the list.

“As we continue to expand and broaden our higher education offer, it’s extremely encouraging that learners value our high-quality university-level courses and academic support, which are amongst the best in Wales.

“The results really do give us an important insight into how our students feel about their higher education experience, and I’m delighted that Grŵp Llandrillo Menai learners are expressing such positive views about the provision we offer across our campuses.

“The results are testament to the hard work and investment in our students by our talented, dedicated and industry-experienced staff, which are our greatest asset at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.”

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai offers university courses in more than 30 subject areas. The majority of courses are delivered at the specialist university centre at the Rhos-on-Sea campus, with many also delivered at the Bangor, Dolgellau, Llangefni and Rhyl campuses.