From education to employment
Guildford College teams up with Zero Carbon Guildford to teach residents to upcycle clothes

Activate Learning August 8, 2022
Guildford College teams up with Zero Carbon Guildford to teach residents to upcycle clothes

Guildford College has joined forces with the charity Zero Carbon Guildford to teach residents how to upcycle their old clothing and to make new items out of old unwanted garments.

As part of a new community learning project, upcycling clothing workshops will be run from high street store, ZERO, throughout the summer. 

Members of the community who are visiting the centre’s food bank, community coffee shop and refill centre will be able to join Meredyth, Community Learning Facilitator at ZERO, and learn the skills needed to upcycle their clothing and to prevent clothes going into landfill sites.

The response to this new project has been very positive and several people have promised to return next week with their new revamped clothing for a show and tell of their newfound skills.

The workshops are open to anyone visiting the shop on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Fridays throughout the day to meet Meredyth and the ZERO team to find out how they can make a difference to reducing waste and learn new green skills.

Laura Ashbridge, Director for Stakeholder Engagement and Commercial Development at Activate Learning, said:

“The partnership between Guildford College and Zero Carbon Guildford, is providing residents with the opportunity to learn new skills, vital to helping reduce waste, by upcycling clothing and making new exciting products from objects that would otherwise have been thrown away. 

“This is one of the many initiatives on offer by Guildford College, ensuring that we serve our local community by bringing community learning and skills development into the heart of the Guildford. 

“We look forward to starting new initiatives with other groups and charities and are looking for other interested groups to get in touch with any ideas to increase our outreach within the local area.”

Steph Bleach, General Volunteer, at Zero Carbon Guildford, said:

“ZERO is a community climate space in the centre of Guildford that highlights local solutions to reducing our personal impact on the planet.

“Along with our zero waste shop, community fridge, energy and biodiversity areas – and our soon to open Library of Things – we’re keen to promote a circular economy. This is a model of production and consumption which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products, rather than buying new.

“That’s why the Upcycling Workshops put on by Activate Learning at ZERO fit so well within our charitable objectives. Together we can promote behavioural shifts that say goodbye to this throwaway culture and hello to a restorative and regenerative future.”

Published in: Education, Social impact
