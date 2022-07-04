Hart School pupils perform at Silverstone ahead of Grand Prix F1 race

Excited Staffordshire high school pupils were thrilled to take centre stage at one of the world’s most renowned adrenaline-fuelled attractions.

Sixty performing arts students from The Hart School, Rugeley, gave one of the biggest performances of their lives at the historic Silverstone Racing Circuit – where F1 racing legends, like Lewis Hamilton, later graced the tracks during the weekend’s Grand Prix.

After intensive choregraphed rehearsals the dedicated pupils, from Year 7 to 13, danced their hearts out as part of a Pro-Excel large mass dance movement just ahead of the Formula 1 race taking place at this internationally celebrated spot on Saturday.

Urgent climate change message at heart of latest high-profile performance for pupils

It’s not the first time that pupils from The Hart School have taken to the stage at a high-profile spot – they’ve also performed at the likes of Wembley Stadium, Olympic Park, and Florida’s Disney World.

Their latest performance had an urgent climate change message at its heart.

Charlotte Cowley, the school’s Head of Performing Arts, said: “This was a prestigious performance opportunity, and we are one of very few secondary schools in the UK to take part.

“The students have all been working hard rehearsing since the professional dance workshop earlier in the year with the choreographer of the piece. This was an intensive whole day rehearsal, where students learn the routine and perfected it.”

She added: “The piece was very significant to our current climate and shared a message that we all have a duty to take action now and take care of our planet.

“We want to thank the amazing Performing Arts staff who have worked tirelessly to drive this and the amazing students that have put so much effort in alongside their studies.”

The event is just one of many extra-curricular activities offered by The Hart School, and just one of the areas that the school has previously won high praise for from Ofsted.

For more on The Hart School please visit https://www.hartschool.org.uk/, follow them on Facebook at Twitter @thehartschool, email [email protected] or call 01889 802440.

Published in