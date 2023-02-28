HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE CAREERS DAY AT WEST LONDON COLLEGE

Dr Cynthia Cordova from the University of West London Speaking About Careers in Psychology

West London College Health and Social Care students spent a day with leading health and social care employers and organisations this week (21 February 2023) to explore a variety of career pathways within the industry. Six talks from industry experts gave West London College students the inside track on careers in children’s and adult nursing, forensic psychology, mental health and wellbeing, operation department practice, and palliative care nursing

Kerri Ryan, West London College Student Services Manager said: “It’s important to show our learners the routes to achieve successful careers in health and social care, which may be further study at university, volunteering experience or networking with leading employers in their field.”

Over 200 excited students came along to the workshops and left buzzing with ideas about taking the next steps in their dream careers.

More Curriculum Careers Days at West London College

Media Careers Day, Ealing Green College – Thursday 2 March 2023

Business Careers Day, Hammersmith and Fulham College – Thursday 23 March

Public Services Careers Day, Hammersmith and Fulham College – Tuesday 28 March

Science Careers Day, Ealing Green College – Wednesday 26 April

A huge thank you to our incredible employer and organisation partners who gave up their time to meet with our students this week.

Royal Trinity Hospice

Buckinghamshire New University

University of West London

Mind

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 💙💙💙

If you are an employer, university or an organisation and would like to come along to our next Curriculum Careers Days, please do get in touch with Kerri Ryan, email: [email protected]

