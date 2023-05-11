Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal meets student entrepreneurs at University of Salford Business School

On Wednesday 10 May, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal joined student entrepreneurs at the Young Enterprise UK Start-Up Final, hosted by the University of Salford Business School, at its Peel Park Campus.

During her visit, The Princess Royal met with the next generation of pioneering business leaders who are creating ground-breaking concepts that will be instrumental in supporting the UK’s goal of becoming a global hub for innovation.

At the Institution where her father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the first Chancellor, she was joined by students from across the UK, including the University of Salford Business School’s Young Enterprise UK Start-Up finalists, Thalia Guest, Oliver Scragg and Samuel Ball, the Founders of Making Sense, which provides sensory toys for adults with disabilities. The Princess Royal also met University colleagues and industry partners, the team from Young Enterprise, as well as the Civic Mayor of Salford, Councillor Ann-Marie Humphreys, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Diane Hawkins JP LLB, and the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, Mary-Liz Walker.

The event, which coincides the 60th anniversary of Young Enterprise, saw Loughborough College’s students crowned UK winners with their business Tiaki, a sports protection business that aims to address the lack of protective equipment available for female athletes. The team will now progress to the European Start-Up final in Istanbul, Turkey in July for the final stage of the competition which has seen in excess of 300,000 students from across the continent compete.

Hosting the prestigious awards ceremony was Young Enterprise Trustee and alumna, Mina Karshala, who was joined by the national financial and enterprise education charity’s Chair of Trustees, Simon Lewis OBE, Dean of Salford Business School, Professor Janice Allan, and guest speaker, Founder of One File, Susanna Lawson.

Dr Jonathan Owens, Senior Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and Young Enterprise lead at Salford Business School, commented:

“We’re absolutely delighted to host the Young Enterprise UK Start-Up Final, especially as this year’s event comes in tandem with the charity’s 60th anniversary. Salford Business School is very much a new arrival to the Start-Up programme. However, our students have proven to be trailblazers, being crowned European champions for 2022 and making it all the way to the UK final for 2023.

“The attendance of The Princess Royal, just days after King Charles III’s Coronation, is an amazing student experience and a great opportunity for our students to be part of a pivotal moment in the country’s history.”

Alongside the team from Salford Business School, the Young Enterprise UK Start-Up Final saw 13 student teams compete from the likes of Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Hertfordshire, Edge Hill University, and University Centre, Blackburn, with a diverse mix of businesses including everything from marketing and a fancy dress retailer, to multiple tech businesses comprising HealthTech and wearables for pet safety.

Sharon Davies, CEO of Young Enterprise, added:

“Having The Princess Royal here today at the University of Salford Business School where her father, Prince Phillip, was the first Chancellor, provides an incredible opportunity during our 60th anniversary for young people to share their experiences of setting up their Young Enterprise business. The students have also been given a valuable opportunity to really demonstrate the skills and enterprising mindset they’ve developed on their journey.”

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett said:

“I am proud that the University of Salford Business School is hosting the Young Enterprise UK Start-Up Final and I would like to wish the best of luck to all those taking part. The University plays a vital role in encouraging innovation and developing young entrepreneurs and organisations, and the community of Salford benefits hugely from the skills that students learn.

“I am delighted to hear that Thalia Guest, Oliver Scragg and Samuel Ball from the University of Salford are in the final, helping to empower adults with disabilities, tackle stigma and raise awareness of Angelman Syndrome and conditions of this nature.

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal on her visit to the city, which is helping to put a positive days spotlight on the finals just days after the Coronation of King Charles III.”

