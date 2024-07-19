Holdcroft Driving the Next Generation of Motor Vehicle Workers

Leading motor vehicle provider Holdcroft Motor Group has become the latest business to become a Skills Pledge partner for Stoke on Trent College(@SOTCollege).

The College is dedicated to ‘Partnerships with Purpose’, aligning with our corporate strategy Skills Ready, Future Ready, which was launched recently.

The partnership with Holdcroft Motor Group, aims to meet industry needs whilst closing the skills gaps identified in the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP). The motor vehicle industry has also seen a decline in industry skills coupled with an ageing workforce, making recruitment more challenging.

Work with Holdcroft Motor Group, will see the family-run business have direct access to a pool of learners who can take part in apprenticeships, work experience plus experience industry talks from the business.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“The partnership between Stoke on Trent College and Holdcroft Motor Group is a model partnership which aligns with our key strategic aims, identified in our Skills Ready, Future Ready strategy.

“Working collaboratively, we have created a robust framework that supports learner development whilst meeting the needs of the motor vehicle industry. Our learners will be able to gain hands-on experience which will help them in countless ways when looking for future employment opportunities.”

Julie Ouzman, Group HR Director for the Holdcroft Motor Group, stated,

“Our long-term vision has always been to cultivate our own talent to ensure a dedicated and skilled workforce that aligns with our values. Partnering with Stoke College for apprenticeships, provides long-term stability for both our workforce and the motor industry as a whole. We firmly believe that developing a pipeline of well-trained professionals committed to our mission and growth will secure the future of our business.”