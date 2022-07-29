Honorary Fellowships awarded at Leeds Trinity University

A number of outstanding individuals from TV and film, sport, education, policing, the community and charity sectors have been awarded Honorary Fellowships at Leeds Trinity, recognising their contribution to the University community and wider world.

Leeds Trinity began awarding Honorary Fellowships in 2017 as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, to recognise excellence in a field associated with the work and values of the University.

This year, recipients receiving Honorary Fellowship from Leeds Trinity include educationalist Paul Brennan; co-founders of TV production company True North Jess Fowle and Andrew Sheldon; founder of Leeds Black History Walk and Heritage Corner Joe Williams; Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police John Robins QPM; barrister and former Leeds City Council Chief Executive Paul Rogerson CBE DL; and former Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police Angela Williams QPM.

Three University alumni were also awarded Honorary Fellowship for their achievements and contribution to wider University life – humanitarian John M. Flanagan; BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar; and Olympic athlete Fiona May.

All received their Honorary Fellowships from Rt Hon Sir John Battle, Pro-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“I am delighted that Leeds Trinity has awarded Honorary Fellowships to such a range of inspirational individuals. Members of our Honorary Fellow community – both long-standing and those being recognised this year – have all contributed to the work of the University, earned distinction in their areas of expertise and inspired our students. We are privileged to enjoy their support and look forward to continuing to build these relationships in the future.”

Professor Catherine O’Connor, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at the University, added:

“Our Honorary Fellowship community is extremely important to Leeds Trinity, with many providing support and expertise to enhance our students’ overall university experience. I look forward to helping these relationships develop even further, as this community grows.”

For the first time, Leeds Trinity University held a standalone Honorary Fellowship ceremony to recognise the unique relationship with its Honorary Fellow community, which now stands at over 30 members. All were invited to join the occasion. Previously, recipients were awarded at Graduation ceremonies.

Honorary Fellows Professor Mary Hallaway OBE and Dr Iby Knill BEM were also remembered at the ceremony, having passed away earlier this year.

