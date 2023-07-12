HoW College Celebrates their Student of the Year Winners! 

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) recently awarded their two Student of the Year winners at this year’s Further Education Award ceremonies!

Each year the College has the difficult yet joyous decision of choosing who will win the overall Student of the Year award. This award recognises hard work, determination, enthusiasm and dedication both academically and in wider personal development. Both awards were handed out and celebrated at the end of each Further Education Award ceremonies.

Molly Telfer was awarded Student of the Year for Worcester and Malvern for her hard work and perseverance during her Computing T Level course. HoW College staff recognised her ability to balance the extra demands of new assessment types whilst still maintaining a high level of engagement. Molly was also congratulated on the positive impressions she has left on both her teachers and future employers.

Edward Carter was then awarded Student of the Year for Bromsgrove and Redditch. Edward was recognised for his significant progress and achievement during his Creative Media (TV & Film) studies. HoW College staff highlighted his ambition, impressive work ethic and positive attitude to learning and praised his high levels of self-motivation and the ability he has to also keep his peers motivated.

Edward, Student of the Year for Bromsgrove and Redditch, said:

“Them Films, eh? Them multiple projects, that just will never go away. They might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp of my memory. I think the cyclical nature of the industry in which the projects exists, demands it adheres to some of its rules.

But it will always be waiting there, just around the corner. Ready to make its way back through the sludge and smash through that glass ceiling, looking better than ever. Yeah, that’s film productions, it seems like any idea may fade away sometimes, but it will never die. And there’s always something you can do about it.

Thank you very much for this award. I do truly appreciate it. It doesn’t only symbolise the hard work of the individual, but of a team.”

The Student of the Year award is a great way to celebrate the hard work, ambition and dedication of HoW College’s students.

