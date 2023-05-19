HoW College Students visit Top Barn Farm!

Four Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) Skills for Work 2 students recently visited Top Barn Farm and planted a new willow hedge!

The four students had to work well as a team with each person having a different job to do. Once the willow hedge had been planted, the owners were delighted with the work that the students had done and rewarded each student with vouchers to go and have free goes on their new mini golf course that the hedge was part of.

The Skills for Work courses allow students to develop their confidence in making decisions and allow them to gain a range of personal, social, learning and employment skills that will help them progress into further study or prepare them for work.

Well done all, great efforts and teamwork!

