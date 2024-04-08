HSDC Dance students triumph at local dance competition

Technique, dedication, and hard work has resulted in a well-deserved victory at Dance Live! competition.

A Level students from Havant Campus and UAL Vocational Dance Students from South Downs Campus achieved first place at a recent Dance Live! competition which took place at Portsmouth’s Guildhall.

The competition, which is designed for schools and colleges and took place in front of over 1000 people including a panel of professional judges, saw HSDC students perform ‘Love at First Heist’, a seven-minute dance based on the notorious outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

Students from both campuses collaborated together to research the theme, create choreography, and write newspaper articles which were used as props during the dance.

After wowing the audience and judging panel, the students scooped the first-place prize during the heat alongside winning an award for a video projection that interacts with the dance.

Dance lecturer Sarah Parsons said:

“We got some amazing feedback from the judges, including recognition for an original concept and commendation regarding the high level of skill from our dancers. This student-led project encourages the development of shared ideas, and I’ve been absolutely amazed at how these young adults have driven the project in such a diplomatic and cooperative way.”

Sarah added:

“The students have been brilliant at communicating their vision, supporting each other in developing the skills needed to pull the work off and staying motivated during stressful rehearsals. Honestly, they have represented themselves so well and done HSDC proud. Winning is great, but the process itself has been a really positive victory.”

HSDC are now through the upcoming finals on Wednesday 24 April 2024 and we wish all students involved the best of luck!