Hull College ESOL Department Wins Prestigious Pearson National Teaching Award

Hull College’s English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) department has been named a Silver Winner in the Transformational Use of Digital Technology category at the prestigious 2026 Pearson National Teaching Awards, recognising the college’s pioneering approach to enhancing teaching, learning and student outcomes through digital innovation.

The award celebrates Hull College’s development and implementation of Silent Voices, Vivid Stories – a world-first digital ESOL model that is transforming how refugees and asylum seekers access education.

The innovative approach embeds AI-powered digital storytelling through Spatial, enabling learners to express their identities, process trauma and develop English language skills through personalised visual narratives. This is complemented by the full integration of real-time translation technologies, including Microsoft Translate and Immersive Reader, ensuring learners can access content in their first language while building confidence and fluency in English.

The impact of the programme has been transformative. Attendance has increased from 65% to 91.5%, while achievement rates have risen from 77% to 92%, surpassing national ESOL benchmarks. Furthermore, 94% of learners report improved mental and physical wellbeing, and 92% say their ESOL course has supported their integration into local communities.

Crucially, the programme has also strengthened economic mobility, with more than 55% of employed learners securing promotions or pay increases following their studies.

The recognition follows Hull College being awarded the prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize in 2025, acknowledging four years of work to harness digital technology to restore dignity, widen access and transform the lives of refugees and asylum seekers.

As a Silver Winner, the college will now go forward for consideration for the coveted Gold Award, which will be announced later this year at a prestigious ceremony in London and featured on BBC One’s The One Show.

Debra Gray MBE, Principal and CEO of Hull College, said:

“We are incredibly proud that our ESOL department has been recognised on the national stage through the Pearson National Teaching Awards. This award reflects the extraordinary dedication and innovation of our staff, who continually seek new ways to break down barriers and create life-changing opportunities for our students.

“Silent Voices, Vivid Stories demonstrates the power of technology to do far more than enhance learning – it can restore confidence, support wellbeing, and empower people to build brighter futures. To receive this recognition following our Queen’s Anniversary Prize success is a testament to the transformational impact our colleagues and students achieve every day.”

In addition to the departmental success, five members of staff were individually recognised in this year’s awards:

Laura Johnson – Outstanding New Teacher of the Year (Highly Commended)

Elizabeth Tiernan – FE Lecturer of the Year (Highly Commended)

Anne Learoyd – FE Lecturer of the Year (Highly Commended)

Lee Beetham – SEND and Inclusive Practice (Certificate of Achievement)

Joanne Woodman – FE Lecturer of the Year (Certificate of Achievement)

National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established more than 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education and shine a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people every day.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said:

“The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom. Long before children find their voice, their confidence, or their calling, there is usually a teacher who helped them get there, working patiently and persistently, and often without any recognition at all. That is what makes National Thank a Teacher Day so important. It is a rare and well-deserved moment to celebrate our teachers and say we are grateful.

“I am especially proud to congratulate this year’s Silver award winners. In a world that moves quickly and demands so much, you have chosen to invest your time, energy, and passion into future generations, and that is something truly worth celebrating. Thank you for the dedication you show every single day.”

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, said:

“For many of us, a teacher was the person who helped us believe in ourselves and recognise what we were capable of. Every day, educators support young people to be the best they can be, nurturing their potential and leaving a lasting impact that follows them into adulthood.

“We are proud to take this opportunity to say thank you to the teachers up and down the country who make our schools so special. This year’s Silver Winners represent the amazing dedication and brilliant work that goes on in classrooms across the country, and we’re delighted to be celebrating them today. Congratulations to every Silver Winner!”