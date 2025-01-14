Hull College Students Set To Travel The Globe

Hull College students are gearing up for life-changing international experiences as they prepare to embark on study placements in St. Lucia, Spain, South Africa, and Thailand.

Thanks to a £177,695 award from the Turing Scheme – the UK’s global programme to study and work abroad – 67 students, supported by their tutors, will spend 14 days immersed in these exciting destinations over the coming months.

The funding will enable students from a variety of disciplines – including Art & Design, Business, Travel and Tourism, Electrical Installation, Sport, Uniformed Protective Services, Beauty, and Catering – to gain practical experience and cultural insights in their chosen fields.

By covering essential expenses such as travel, accommodation, visas, and living costs, the Turing Scheme ensures these unforgettable opportunities are accessible to all students at the college, regardless of their financial background, allowing them to focus fully on their studies and making the most of the cultural experiences on offer.



Hull College’s success in securing this funding highlights the institution’s commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for its students. As Hull is one of the most deprived communities in the UK – with 65% of learners coming from the 10% most deprived areas, and 90% from the worst 20% of wards – this funding is particularly significant. It will support students who may not be able to afford the cost of international study without this additional assistance.

Last year saw a group of eight Art & Design students from the college enjoy a similar Turing Scheme-funded trip to St. Lucia, which proved to be a transformative experience. Under the guidance of local artists and in collaboration with Caribbean Elective, the group participated in a range of hands-on workshops and collaborative projects. This two-week journey to the Caribbean allowed them to engage deeply with the local culture and arts scene, offering them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand their creative horizons and build international connections.

Debra Gray MBE, Principal and CEO of Hull College, said: “We’re so pleased to have received support and funding through the Turing Scheme and to be able to open up even more valuable learning opportunities to our students. It’s more than just financial support – it’s an investment in the future of our students, allowing them to broaden their horizons and gain the international experience that is increasingly vital in today’s job market.

“I am particularly proud that we can offer these opportunities to students who might otherwise not have had the chance to study or even travel abroad. This experience will be life-changing, not just academically, but personally and professionally as well.



“The success of last year’s trip to St. Lucia is a shining example of what can be achieved through this partnership. Our students returned with new skills, new perspectives, and memories that will last a lifetime. I am confident that this year’s placements will be just as impactful, if not more so.”



The Turing Scheme represents the UK government’s commitment to a ‘Global Britain’, encouraging educational institutions to build and maintain international partnerships. Named after the pioneering British mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing, the scheme is dedicated to helping students of all backgrounds across the UK gain invaluable international experience, develop new skills, and enhance their employability.

In a highly competitive field, the Turing Scheme received a total of 755 applications for the 2024/25 academic year. Out of these, 642 were approved to receive grant funding, which includes 214 Further Education institutions. This funding, totalling more than £105 million, will enable over 43,000 students, learners, and pupils throughout the UK to partake in life-changing international experiences, including study, school exchanges, and industry work placements across the globe.