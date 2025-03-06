ILX Group Announces Acquisition of StayAhead Training

ILX Group, a leading provider of accredited and best practice training solutions in project management and software testing, has completed the acquisition of StayAhead Training, a specialist in technical IT training, for an undisclosed sum. This strategic move expands ILX Groups accredited training portfolio and presents growth opportunities for both businesses.

The acquisition aligns with ILX Groups ambition to support customers in achieving their digital transformation goals. As technology evolves, the demand for digital skills is no longer limited to traditional IT roles. According to a report by Amazon and Public First, 82% of organisations consider digital skills essential, driving an increasing number of professionals to seek IT training and qualifications.

Russell Kenrick, Managing Director of ILX Group, commented:

“StayAhead Training is a fantastic company that shares our cultural values and commitment to training excellence. With over 30 years of experience delivering technical IT training, they bring valuable expertise to our organisation. Their reputation for high quality training solutions, combined with our resources, makes this an exciting opportunity. I’m thrilled to welcome the team to ILX Group and look forward to growing both businesses together.”

Wayne Bos, Chairman of ILX Group, added:

“We are excited to expand our business and enhance our offering to customers through this acquisition. StayAhead Training is a well-respected, high quality training provider. ILX’s extensive customer base and sales channels provide an ideal platform to scale and expand all IT training solutions.”

Established in 1992, StayAhead Training is one of the UK’s leading independent IT training specialists. StayAhead develops its own independent courses, designed not only to support learning but to serve as a reference guide for delegates in their professional roles.

In a joint statement, StayAhead Directors Daniel and Josephine O’Sullivan said:

“We are incredibly proud of what StayAhead Training has accomplished since its inception in 1992, and we are delighted to see it join ILX Group. ILX shares our passion for high quality training that drives individual career growth and business transformation. We have worked hard to build a trusted brand, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for StayAhead Training under ILX’s leadership.”

StayAhead Training will operate as a sister company to ILX Group PLC, maintaining its strong brand identity while benefiting from ILX’s resources. This structure will enable investment in new products, sales, and marketing efforts, attracting new customers, and fostering business growth.