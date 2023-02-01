Improved Special Needs provision for children and young people in Lambeth 

Education for children and young people with special needs in Lambeth has been strengthened today, with two specialist settings transferring into London & South East Education Group’s network.

The Michael Tippett School, which provides education for 11-19-year-olds with special needs, will be joining the Group’s multi-academy trust (London South East Academies Trust) and renamed as Heron Academy. And London South East Colleges will be taking over the provision formerly delivered by Michael Tippett College, which supports 19–24-year-olds with special needs.

This will be a satellite provision of the College’s outstanding Nido Volans Centres in Bromley and Bexley and known as Nido Volans Lambeth.Both The Michael Tippett School and the Michael Tippett College received inadequate ratings from Ofsted in November 2021.

Following this, it was decided by the Department for Education that London South East Academies Trust should take the school into its own network, to join its family of eight successful schools across three local Boroughs.



Lambeth Local Authority then also asked London South East Colleges’ outstanding Nido Volans team to give interim support to the 19-24 provision formerly run by Michael Tippett College.

The arrangement proved so successful that Lambeth agreed the service contract for this specialist provision should transfer to London South East Colleges. This officially took place today (1 February) alongside the transfer of the now Heron Academy into the London South East Academies Trust.

Leading both transfers, Group Principal and CEO of London & South East Education Group, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, says:

“As an education group deep-rooted in its communities, our priority is on ensuring that everyone has access to high quality education – regardless of background, interest, ability or level of need. ”Both our multi-academy trust and our college support thousands of young people every day, and we are very proud of the fantastic work our staff and students do.

“We are delighted to be working with Lambeth to ensure that young people with special needs in the Borough have access to high quality pathways and receive the support and care they need to be able to develop skills and lead fulfilling lives.

“By bringing both provisions into our Group’s network, progression opportunities for learners will be maximised, with continuity of education and care for all. We look forward to developing opportunities and supporting families, pupils and students as we move forward.”



Councillor Ben Kind, Cabinet Member for Children & Young People in Lambeth, adds:

“We welcome the transfer of the provisions of both the former Michael Tippett School and Michael Tippett College to London & South East Education Group.”We are confident that this new provision will deliver the high standards of education in Lambeth we expect and that the children and young people in the borough with special educational needs will have access to high quality learning and support.

“We are particularly happy that London & South East Education Group were able to take on both provisions, so as to allow continuity for students graduating from the school into the college.

“We look forward to continuing to work and support the London & South East Education Group where needed.”

London South East Academies Trust has a network of nine mainstream, special and alternative provision schools across Bromley, Bexley, Surrey and Lambeth, together with a music service and outreach hub: www.LSEAT.co.uk



London South East Colleges is a high-performing Further and Higher Education college with campuses across Bromley, Bexley and Greenwich. It runs two specialist Nido Volans centres in Bromley and Bexley, rated as outstanding by Ofsted. This provision supports students with learning disabilities to develop the skills they need to live fulfilling lives, including employment preparation, supported internships and independent living: www.LSEC.ac.uk

