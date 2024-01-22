Independent school on rebrand, redevelopment and 2024 vision ahead of taster event

PROSPECTIVE pupils will experience the exciting new chapter being written at a leading independent school.

Following a period of significant investment and redevelopment, St Gerard’s School will host a taster day for learners and families tomorrow (Tuesday).

The cherished Bangor institution – which produces among the highest GCSE and A Levels results in Wales – has organised a series of lessons, workshops and activities covering a range of subjects including Science, Art, English, RPE (Religion Philosophy and Ethics) and Maths.

Past months have seen a transformation of the gardens, access, redecoration of buildings, and there is more to come, according to Deputy Headteacher Dr Joseph Matthews.

“As well as the physical improvements we’ve made to the school – and there are more to follow this year – we will be expanding our curriculum from September and introducing some BTEC qualifications and Medical Science, plus A Levels in Spanish, Business Studies and Psychology,” he said.

“The taster days will give learners and their parents or carers the opportunity to find out more about what’s on offer academically, but also the warm, welcoming environment we have here and plans for a new wellbeing trail, modern sports facilities and more.”

Headteacher Campbell Harrison added:

“These events are important because they give Year 6 pupils a flavour of life at the school and what they can expect day to day, while staff can showcase why we are among the top independent schools in the country.

“And for those who are unable to attend we are available any time for you to come along and take a look around, find out more and discover why St Gerard’s is the perfect choice for your child.”

St Gerard’s unveiled fresh branding in December, and as part of the update will launch a new website in the Spring.

Business Manager Steve Griffiths said the school has built on its traditions and reputation while forging industry partnerships and further strengthening its position as a key employer and contributor to the local economy.

“We have long-term plans that will benefit not only the pupils but also the wider community and future generations in this area,” said Steve.

“While St Gerard’s is proud of its heritage, the developments that have taken place to upgrade facilities, equipment and the curriculum demonstrate its role as a forward-thinking institution and an attractive proposition for children in north west Wales and beyond.”

For more on Ysgol St Gerard’s, visit the website www.st-gerards.org and follow them on social media.

Published in