Independent school support for epic Arctic climate change research expedition

A LEADING independent school is onboard with an epic climate change research expedition.

Ysgol St Gerard in Bangor has shown its support for Ingrid Lewis as she joins a team taking on up to 4,000 nautical miles as part of the Ocean Warrior data gathering project in the Arctic Circle this September.

The former Colwyn Bay Town Centre Manager and a group of scientists, journalists, naturalists, and filmmakers will be led by renowned explorer Jim McNeill.

St Gerard’s is among the sponsors to have donated £1,000 to Ingrid’s campaign to join one of the 10-day explorations aiming to install and test scientific and technological equipment such as weather stations, bathymetry (depth of water) measurements, communications, and safety. Additionally, an online dashboard will be created to convey the findings and capture stories digitally.

“I would like to thank St Gerard’s and all of the sponsors for their support,” said Ingrid, from Bangor.

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of something which is wholly worthwhile, climate change is the defining issue of our time, and we are at a critical moment.”

She added: “Qualifying for the Ocean Warrior project entailed navigating rough terrain over two challenging days on Dartmoor in gruelling weather conditions.

“Seven hopeful expeditioners including myself were supported by professional instructors who set additional challenges enroute, testing us to our limits – I am excited to be one of those chosen, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Jim thanked organisations backing their challenge and said: “I am delighted to have Ingrid onboard for this extraordinary expedition. To me, it is vital that we use ordinary people from all walks and many nations to show that humanity can do something positive in this time of global crisis.

“The oceans are so vital to our very existence and Ocean Warrior will put a better figure on the pulse in areas seldom visited, if at all by scientists. Please join our Ocean Warrior Community and follow the human stories of all the participants like Ingrid.”

St Gerard’s headteacher Campbell Harrison added: “As a school steeped in history with close maritime connections given our location, we are pleased to be able to support Ingrid and Ocean Warrior with their challenge.

“Nurturing and teaching future generations on the value of our environment is so important, it’s vital we take better care of the world we live in and projects like this go some way to doing it – good luck to you all.”

For more news and information from St Gerard’s School Trust, visit www.st-gerards.org.

To support the Ocean Warrior project, visit the website: www.warrior-ocean.com.

Published in