Innovation and Enterprise Course Helps you to Dream Big

Have you ever dreamt about being your own boss but didn’t know how to get started? South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is offering aspiring entrepreneurs a free course this autumn to help them develop and test ideas for products, services and businesses.

Dream Big, is a short 10-week course commencing Monday 14 October 2024 and delivered 9.30 – 12.30pm each Monday at SERC’s Bangor Campus. The free course, funded by the Department for the Economy through Skill Up, leads to an OCN Level 2 Award in Innovation and Enterprise in Practice.

Natasha Lloyd, Senior Innovation Advisor at SERC says, “Dream Big is for anyone aged 18 or over and eligible to work in Northern Ireland. The programme aims to support people currently out of work to develop skills, identify their talents, and grow in confidence. It’s also ideal for anyone who has been out of education for a long time to ease you back into learning and put you on track for a new career.

She added, “The course is led by experienced tutors and advisors who will provide advice on the steps you can take to develop a product, service or business idea. It is ideal for those who have an idea and don’t know what to do next, as well as individuals who simply want to develop new skills through an engaging real-world project. As SERC student you will be entitled to join the SERC Entrepreneurs Club and avail of support and events.”

Following completion of Dream Big at SERC’s Lisburn Campus, Gina Black (28), fromBangor, is currently developing an App to boost the local economy, she said, “Dream Big is a fantastic free resource. The support to flesh out an idea and get feedback has given me the confidence I needed to pursue and develop my enterprise and start the foundations of my own business.”

She added, “To anyone considering applying, I’d say you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

If you’re looking for expert training to develop innovative or enterprising ideas, then get in touch. Application does not guarantee a place on the programme. Email: [email protected] or telephone 0345 600 7555.