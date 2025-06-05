Inspirational culinary stars return to inspire

@BordersCollege recently welcomed back former students Angus Levell (pictured far left) and Mia Kinghorn (pictured far right), now successful professionals, for an inspiring culinary demonstration. Once classmates, the couple returned to share their journey and expertise with current Catering and Hospitality students.

Angus, now a chef at The Caddy Mann near Jedburgh, captivated the audience with a masterclass featuring his signature pigeon and pearl barley risotto. Showcasing Scottish flavours with modern techniques, he guided students through every step, from preparing the pigeon to perfecting a creamy risotto. Using locally sourced ingredients, including fine Scottish game donated by Burnside Farm Foods, the session emphasised sustainability and quality.

Throughout the demonstration, Angus shared practical tips on achieving balance in flavour and texture, scoring meat to prevent shrinkage, and mastering risotto techniques. His hands-on approach encouraged students to ask questions about knife skills, adapting recipes, and industry trends. Drawing from experience at top venues like Gleneagles, he offered insights into menu planning and the realities of a professional kitchen.

Beyond the culinary skills, Angus and Mia’s journey added a personal touch to the event. From college classmates to thriving professionals and soon-to-be newlyweds, their story highlighted the value of perseverance, teamwork, and passion in the hospitality industry. Mia joined the Q&A, emphasising the importance of resilience and adaptability.

Chef Lecturer Robbie Brunton also expressed gratitude to Burnside Farm Foods for their generous support, which enriched the learning experience. As Borders College wishes Angus and Mia well for their wedding, their visit leaves a lasting legacy, reminding students that success in the culinary world is built on skill, dedication, and meaningful connections.

