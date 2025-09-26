Inspire Education Group Wins Training Provider of the Year at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Inspire Education Group (IEG) is proud to have been named Training Provider of the Year at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

The award recognises IEG’s impact in developing apprenticeship provision that directly responds to employer demand and supports the region’s economic growth. With over 1,000 apprentices in training across more than 40 standards, IEG works with a diverse portfolio of businesses – from SMEs to national employers including Baker Perkins, Allison Homes, Anglian Water and Codem Composites – to co-design programmes that address skills gaps and create sustainable career pathways.

Apprenticeship achievement rates at IEG have risen by 10% in the past year, with 91% of apprentices retained on programme and nearly 50% achieving Distinction grades – well above national averages.

The past year has also seen IEG expand into new areas with the launch of degree-level apprenticeships, including Chartered Manager, Digital User Experience Professional, and Serious and Complex Crime Investigator.

Rachel Nicholls, CEO of Inspire Education Group, said:

“This award is a wonderful recognition of the strength of our apprenticeship provision and the collaborative partnerships that underpin it. Apprenticeships are a vital part of our skills ecosystem, and we are committed to working with employers to ensure local people can access high-quality opportunities that lead to great careers and help our region prosper.”

James Whybrow, Group Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement, added:

“This is an amazing honour and a testament to the hard work of our entire team across the Group. We are resolutely focused on the needs of our employers, which is why our college offers over 40 different types of apprenticeship standards. Our apprenticeship assessment centres operate as a crucial recruitment service, enabling us to meet and support a large number of apprentice seekers in finding the right apprenticeship role.”

Employer Testimonials

“Apprentices have been an integral part of Codem’s growth and recruitment strategy for many years. The expansion and development of advanced materials have provided a perfect platform to train a new breed of engineers. This can only be achieved through a true partnership-style collaboration with a forward-thinking provider, something we’ve found consistently in IEG, as they understand and support our short, medium, and long-term goals.” – Kevin Doherty, Managing Director at Codem Composites.

“A highly skilled workforce is essential to Baker Perkins’ ability to compete in international markets for high-value machinery. Apprenticeships have proven over many years to be the most effective way of ensuring we have the skills we need. Our partnership with IEG ensures that our apprentice training program continues to go from strength to strength.” – Suzanne Dellar, Director of HR at Baker Perkins.

Our Employer Engagement team works with over 1,000 organisations with the aim of developing their workforce locally, regionally and nationally.