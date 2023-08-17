Is a £27k uni ‘bill’ worth it to start work?

The overwhelming majority (90%) of FTSE100 companies do not require a degree-level qualification

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of FTSE100 companies offer apprenticeship or school leaver programmes

Research comes as 60,000 A-Level students are set to miss out on grades and look for alternative routes into the workplace

Reassuring research from MHR shows majority of FTSE100 firms don’t rely on degrees

New data from MHR, the HR, payroll, and finance expert, has revealed that the vast majority (90%) of FTSE100 companies do not require employees to have studied at University, happily hiring candidates without an undergraduate degree.M

This comes as today’s A-Level results mark the greatest ever year-on-year drop in average grades, as exam boards resumed ‘normal’ marking standards following three years of disruption caused by the pandemic. Consequently, a record number of individuals will be missing out on their University places, which were conditional upon them receiving a specific set of grades.

However, those who have not achieved the necessary A-Level marks can still go on to secure senior positions at FTSE100 companies, as MHR’s research shows that over half (57%) of them run apprenticeship programmes and a further 8% offer school leaver programmes. This proves that there are various paths into the workplace and towards professional success, beyond the conventional University model.

Anton Roe, CEO at MHR, commented:

“So many A-Level students are set to fall short of the conditions stipulated in their University offers and many are no doubt worried about the potential implications for their future career. But, the reality is that University costs at least £27,000 just for tuition with hefty student loans, rent and living costs on top of that. Is it worth it? For some it will be, but, for others, it’s important to remember that it’s not the be all and end all and they have so many options now available to them. The emphasis on getting the right people through the door and retaining them for the long-term is a massive priority for businesses, and that means getting people in early and training them up appropriately.

“We’ve seen the enormous benefits of this first-hand at MHR and our message today is don’t hang absolutely everything on those grades – there are so many options out there!”

Published in