Jobseekers to embark on road to success, following BMet and National Express collaboration

A BMet College and National Express West Midlands partnership is set to drive jobseekers to employment success this March.

The new initiative, set to get scores of bus drivers on the road, is part of the college’s partnership with Jobcentre Plus.

Aimed at the unemployed the partnership is delivered via a Sector Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) which is geared up to offer sustainable work opportunities.

Full training will be provided and funded to successful applicants. Women are particularly encouraged to apply as part of a commitment to increasing the number of women in bus driver roles.

Interested candidates are invited to attend an information session which will be held on Thursday 7 March 2024 at Matthew Boulton College, ahead of the course start date on Monday 11th March.

The bus driver SWAP includes:

Three weeks of bespoke pre-employment training with integrated work experience delivered by National Express, including a site-visit and use of their state-of-the-art simulator.

Customer Service, Manual Handling & Conflict Resolution training.

Bespoke employability, including CV support and interview practice.

Equality and Diversity & Working with Vulnerable Adults.

Guaranteed job interview upon course completion.

To be eligible for the SWAP, candidates must:

Be unemployed and in receipt of a benefit such as Job Seekers Allowance or Universal Credit.

Be 19+ as of 31st August 2023 and have lived in the UK for the past three years.

Have no unspent convictions, no prior drug/alcohol-related driving offences and a maximum of 6 points on their UK driving licence.

As one of the UK’s most reputable employers with a commitment to the environment, value for money and quality customer experience, jobseekers will be joining a dedicated and professional workforce at National Express West Midlands that is ever expanding.

Paul McCalla, Business Development Manager for Commercial & Corporate Engagement said:

“We are really excited about our new partnership with National Express West Midlands which has the potential to fulfil our and Jobcentre Plus’s ambition to address local employability skills shortages for both jobseekers and businesses.

“Our SWAPs have historically worked very well and have been a steppingstone to people finding rewarding work opportunities and careers.

“We encourage any jobseeker who meets the criteria to come to our information session on 7 March to find out more about the bus driver roles available and the process of applying!”

To secure a place on the bus driver SWAP, please call 0121 362 1174 or email [email protected].