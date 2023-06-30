Joining Forces for the Good of Our Communities

NPTC Group of Colleges and Keep Wales Tidy have joined forces and are working together to help protect the environment for generations to come.

The working partnership is now official following a launch and together both organisations are now hoping to build on the work already undertaken and attract volunteers to help the cause. The College and Keep Wales Tidy have been working together on initiatives that offer volunteering opportunities and encourage community participation.

With Keep Wales Tidy’s support, Litter Picking Hubs have been opened at Neath College, Brecon Beacons College and Newtown College. They are part of a network of nearly 200 hubs which offer all the equipment needed to carry out safe clean-ups, including litter pickers, hi-vis vests and rubbish bags. Any community group or individuals can contact the College to find out more and collect the equipment for free.

In addition, the College and Keep Wales Tidy have set up nature gardens at the Neath, Brecon and Newtown College sites, where fresh produce is being grown. The vegetable gardens will help supply the College kitchens. It is hoped volunteers will help tend the gardens and offer support to help them flourish.

Staff and students already participate in volunteering schemes and the College recently launched its own volunteering policy which allows staff up to two days paid leave to help support charities and causes in the community.

Gemma Charnock, Vice Principal for Community Engagement said:

“The College is keen to play its part in protecting the environment and working with Keep Wales Tidy is a massive benefit. We can draw on the experience of the charity and this relationship will not only enhance our student curriculum and experience but also bring benefit to the wider community.”

Jake Castle, Regional Manager for Keep Wales Tidy said:

“Our partnership with NPTC is already having a positive impact on the environment. It’s been fantastic to see the nature gardens taking shape, attracting wildlife and providing a haven for staff and students. And with the Litter Picking Hubs now open, it makes it even easier for people to safely clean up where they live, work and visit.

“This is just the beginning, and we look forward to joining forces with the College on more projects over the coming years.”

Keep Wales Tidy’s Litter Picking Hubs have been set up as part of Caru Cymru (‘Love Wales’) the charity’s biggest-ever initiative to tackle litter and waste. Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government. For more info visit here.

