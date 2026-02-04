Joint mission launched to build the skills and workforce for the future energy system

Energy UK and Energy & Utility Skills have launched a joint mission to tackle the key workforce and skills challenges facing the energy sector and its supply chains.

The partnership will drive collaboration on critical policy work across industry and with government to strengthen the UK energy industry’s ability to attract and retain talent.

As the voice of the industry with members across the whole energy system including power, retail energy, heat, transport and flexibility, Energy UK will work with businesses, public sector bodies and regulators to develop and promote key policy and regulation affecting the whole industry.

Energy & Utility Skills – the skills voice of industry – will collaborate with its members and partners on skills, workplace planning and development.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two leading membership bodies for energy companies in the UK will see them play a central role in the country’s transition to a sustainable economy by building the workforce of the future energy system.

Dhara Vyas, Chief Executive of Energy UK, said:

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the UK energy sector has the skilled workforce it needs to deliver a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy system fit for the future.

“The UK is undergoing a huge transformation as industry works to upgrade the energy system to meet our future needs. People are at the heart of this transition. It is vital that we attract the right talent from diverse backgrounds across the country to take up the well-paid and meaningful roles needed to make our ambitions a reality.”

Paul Cox, Group Chief Executive, Energy & Utility Skills, added:

“This MoU builds on our long-standing collaboration with Energy UK, including its support for, and endorsement of, our 2025 to 2030 Skills Strategy.

“This partnership shows how trade and skills bodies can work seamlessly and expertly together. Through focused, joint delivery we will create real value for our members, strengthen the energy industry, and deliver tangible benefits for citizens, families and governments across the UK.”

The Government’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan, published in October 2025, estimated that the number of clean energy jobs could more than double by 2030 to 860,000. These roles will cover a range of disciplines, from the construction and maintenance of new energy infrastructure projects and low-carbon heating projects to manufacturing jobs throughout national supply chains.

The MoU aims to address the need for a policy framework that leads to the rapid growth in jobs envisaged by the government across the country.

Energy UK and Energy & Utility Skills will work together to develop strategies enabling industry and government to collaborate to ensure a strong pipeline of workers is achieved.

They will collaborate with each other and their members to ensure sector-wide alignment, and informed decision-making around jobs and skills in the sector, as well as continuing to work closely with public stakeholders to provide a unified industry voice. The agreement will be reviewed annually to assess delivery and impact.