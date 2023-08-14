Jorvik Tricycles saddles up with university to reduce carbon emissions

Europe’s leading tricycle manufacturer, Jorvik Tricycles has partnered with Loughborough University to launch a range of e-tricycles that will see the education provider reduce its carbon emissions.

The initial launch saw three electric tricycles rolled out across the university’s campus to replace diesel vehicles used by the grounds team, in a bid to help the education provider strive towards zero carbon.

The university invested in the new e-tricycles to give its 60-member strong Maintenance, Grounds and Gardens team a carbon neutral way of navigating the campus whilst completing planned maintenance.

Nigel Worth, Business Services and Contracts Manager at Loughborough University said:

“Our teams carry heavy tools and materials as they move between buildings, so we needed to invest in vehicles that would enable the team to move freely whilst carrying kit and equipment.

“The Jorvik Tricycles are very stable and flexible, they’re easy to use and for very little effort I can go anywhere. I didn’t think it would get up some of the steeper hills, but it flies up with my tools as well!

“The plan is to develop our fleet of vehicles moving away from diesel and petrol where possible and I only see us expanding this investment further.”

With Jorvik Tricycles set to add three further tricycles to be rolled out across the campus,the university will have a total of six electric tricycles replacing two diesel vans. According to new research, substituting a bike or trike over a car just once a day reduces the average person’s carbon emissions by 67 percent.

James Walker, owner and MD of Jorvik Tricycles, added:

“It’s a privilege to work with Nigel and his team at such a fantastic university. We’re dedicated to helping businesses and institutions become more aware of the positive impact investing in electric transport has and ultimately how we can work together to reduce their carbon emissions.

“Tricycles are accessible, easy to use and can carry luggage – the perfect solution for businesses looking to roll them out as an option for staff.”

