KEATH.ai and Malaysia’s Department of Higher Education to Begin Trials in Select Universities

KEATH.ai, a leading personalised learning and assessment EdTech company, has entered into discussions with Malaysia’s Department of Higher Education to launch trials of its cutting-edge AI in selected public universities. Marking a significant step forward in transforming education through personalised learning and rapid feedback mechanisms, the mutual goal is to enhance teaching and learning across Malaysia’s e-learning programmes.

The collaboration was formalised between KEATH.ai’s CEO, Joey Lin, and Mustapha Mohd Yunus Sakmud, Malaysia’s Deputy Minister for Higher Education. The Ministry of Higher Education also expressed its appreciation for KEATH.ai’s “innovative solutions,” remarking, “We appreciate your passion in supporting Malaysia’s higher education sector.”

The KEATH.ai platform will empower educators with tools to provide personalised, consistent feedback on student work, reduce administrative burdens, and create more opportunities for meaningful teacher-student interaction.

Joey Lin highlighted the significance of this collaboration, saying, “This is a monumental achievement for both parties. By introducing KEATH.ai to Malaysian universities, we are taking a bold step towards equipping educators with the tools they need to empower the next generation of leaders. We’re thrilled to be working alongside Malaysia’s leaders to help build the future.”

The pilot programmes are set to roll out in the coming months, with the ultimate goal of scaling implementation to all public universities in Malaysia. “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing education through technology, and harnessing innovation to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving academic landscape,” concluded Lin.



KEATH.ai has made notable progress in the EdTech sector since its launch in the House of Lords in late 2023, positioning itself as a key player in personalised learning and AI-driven assessment solutions. The company has successfully rolled out pilot programmes in universities across the UK, North America and other regions, showcasing the potential of AI to enhance teaching efficiency and improve student outcomes.

The platform’s capabilities include reducing teacher workload by up to 80% and providing rapid, personalised feedback to students. With a focus on developing equitable, efficient, and accessible educational solutions, KEATH.ai continues to explore opportunities for advancing learning outcomes globally.

Echoing KEATH.ai’s commitment to innovation, the collaboration with Malaysia’s Department of Higher Education represents another step toward leveraging technology to address educational challenges, like those highlighted in the United Nations’ Sustainable Developmental Goal 5 ‘Quality Education’ which was deeply referenced by KEATH.ai during their presentation at UNESCO’s Digital Learning Week last year.