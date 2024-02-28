Kirklees College attends WYCA Green Taskforce Celebration Event

On Wednesday 21 February, Director of Estates and Facilities Phil Sugden attended the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s (WYCA) Green Taskforce Celebration Event on behalf of Kirklees College.

The Green Taskforce was set up by Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, and includes experts from business, educators, the third sector and young people, to set the region’s agenda for reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2038, with significant reductions by 2030.

Kirklees College is proud to play a key role in the Green Taskforce. Improving sustainable practices and reducing our carbon footprint is a key strategic priority for Kirklees College and has been driven by the Estates and Facilities team in recent years. Working with strategic partners, such as WYCA and the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) has been integral to driving our green agenda, with this event being the latest in a series of meetings to cement West Yorkshire’s plans for a greener future.

Part of the Green Taskforce’s work has been to publish their report on Green Jobs. The report found that green employment needs to double in West Yorkshire between 2020 and 2030 in order to reach our net zero goals. The Further Education sector is key to creating new green jobs and improving green skills in the region, and Kirklees College has been key to this agenda.

Through the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges Strategic Development Fund, the college invested thousands in green skills in the last two years. Developments include our Hybrid Electric Vehicle Centre, the introduction of a course in the installation of greener Heat Pump Systems, the installation of solar panels across our seven sites and our new utility consumption reduction software.

To find out more about Kirklees College’s sustainability plans, head to the college’s Green Skills page.