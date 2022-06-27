Konica Minolta awarded a place on the enFrame ICT Framework to provide printing solutions to the Education sector

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has been awarded a place on the enFrame ICT Framework as one of only five suppliers on Lot:9 Printing, which includes Printing Devices, Peripherals and Consumables, Print Release Software, and Printing Services. The enFrame ICT Framework provides the Education sector with an assured route to purchasing Konica Minolta’s market-leading solutions accompanied by full technical support, and at the most competitive pricing.

The enFrame ICT Framework covers all aspects of ICT to enable schools, academy trusts, and other institutions to procure a wide range of technology services in an easy-to-use format, which is achieved through a series of lots. Customers can procure through a single or any combination of lots to get the most from their provision, tailoring the service to meet their exact requirements.

The ICT framework is underpinned by enFrame’s values to fight climate change and goal of ensuring ‘Every school is Net Zero by 2035’. Like Konica Minolta, every approved supplier is asked to consider and demonstrate how they can reduce customers’ carbon footprints wherever possible. This reflects Konica Minolta’s commitment to a sustainable world through its contributions to the achievement of the global UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and numerous sustainability services including its Enabling Carbon Neutrality initiative and Clean Planet Program for the collection and recycling of print consumables.

Jason Barnes, Head of Public Sector at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd stated, “We are very proud to have been awarded a place on the enFrame ICT Framework. This follows a competitive tendering process during which the selection panel commended the strength of our bid and demonstration of our ability and experience to deliver our printers, peripherals, and printing services to the Education sector. This is a great opportunity for these organisations to engage with us and to find the best solutions for their needs and budget. It is also a great opportunity for Konica Minolta to further strengthen its position in this important sector.”

For more details on the enFrame ICT Framework please visit: www.enframe.org.uk/frameworks#ict

