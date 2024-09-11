Launch of the new European Chips Diversity Alliance (ECDA)

New consortium launches to boost diversity in the chip industry

ESCP Business School announces the launch of a consortium organised by the European Commission’s Erasmus+ programme to enhance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the European microelectronics sector. ESCP Business School and the new 11-partner European Chips Diversity Alliance (ECDA) consortium will develop an innovative and robust partnership between academia and industry to lower barriers to joining the microelectronics workforce for underrepresented groups, with the goal of growing the competitiveness of Europe’s broader electronics industry.

ECDA will support the EU Chips Act to address the microelectronics industry’s skills shortage, attract new talent, and support the emergence of a trained workforce to enhance Europe’s technological advancement. A €1.5 million grant will fund the alliance for three years.

A strong partnership to address key challenges in the semiconductor sector

The 11 partners collectively aim to address key challenges in the semiconductor sector, such as talent shortages and issues related to gender diversity and inclusivity, while also advancing technology.

ESCP Business School, known for its excellence in business education and impactful research, provides strategic insights and leadership to the European Chips Diversity Alliance (ECDA), enhancing its efforts to foster diversity and innovation in the semiconductor field.

Prof. Frank Jacob, Dean and Rector of ESCP Berlin Campus, says: “It fills me with immense pride that ESCP is part of such a vital initiative as the European Chips Diversity Alliance. This project is not just a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration, but also a bold step towards shaping the future of the European chip industry.”

He adds: “Our alliance is set to become the focal point in the European Union for advocating and increasing Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and with it, fostering innovation and growth across borders. I am confident that over the next three years, our collaborative efforts will yield transformative results. We will bridge the gaps between education and industry, attract missing talent, and create an inclusive environment where every individual has the opportunity to contribute to our collective success.”

Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe, says: “The European Chips Diversity Alliance is a momentous endeavour with participation not only from companies, but also academia and social organisations to propel our industry forward.”

ECDA aims to formalise DEI as a key tenet of the Pact fоr Skills and put it at the heart of economic, educational, and industrial policies for Europe. ECDA seeks to boost innovation through multidisciplinary, learner-centered curricula on DEI for the microelectronics sector

The European Chips Diversity Alliance consortium consists of the following organisations:

SEMI Europe – Germany

Comenius University – Slovakia

Comet Yxlon – Germany

ESCP – Germany

EudaOrg – Ireland

Innovazione Apprendimento Lavoro Friuli Venezia Giulia (IAL-FVG) – Italy

Learnovate – Ireland

Merck – Germany

MIDAS – Ireland

Platform Talent voor Technologie (PTVT) – Netherlands

X-FAB – France

The consortium will release a report on the current state of DEI in the European microelectronics industry later this year.