Law students take part in a prestigious visit to The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn  

Five lucky Blackburn University Law students had the chance to visit one of the oldest and most prestigious legal institutions in London as part of their Law degree.

LLB Law students were invited to visit The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, one of the four Inns of Court, as part of a university information afternoon and dinner.

During the visit the students were provided with information about different routes for training for the Bar, as well as being given information and tips on how to have a successful career from a range of barristers and from the Crown prosecution Service.

Following which they were given time to tour the society, before enjoying a formal meal where they had the opportunity to mingle and converse with barristers and honorary senior judges.

The students, Danielle Wilding, Raychael Burton-Jinks, Roshan Kaur, Caitlin Hollern and Zara Mustafa, were five of 180 that were invited to attend from across universities from across the country.

Roshan Kaur, 37, from Preston, said: “When our tutor told us about the opportunity to visit Lincoln’s Inn, I knew I needed to get one of the five places available. I’d heard about Lincoln’s Inn during my time working at St James’s Chambers in Manchester and know how prestigious it is to be able to visit.

“It was a fantastic experience to see what it is like there and to mingle with the barristers, it was a real honour. It was a very rewarding experience; the building is incredible, and the barristers were very down-to-earth and reassuring. It has made me even more focused that this is where I want to be.”

Caroline Bracewell, Assistant Principal (Higher Education), said: “We are delighted to have been able to offer our students the opportunity to visit The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn.

“We work closely with a range of employers and stakeholders to provide our students with activities such as this which support their learning and help increase their chances of employment following their course.”

Dr Fazal Dad, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College said: “At Blackburn University Centre we are keen to give our students as many varied career enhancing experiences as possible, such as the opportunity for our University Centre law students to visit The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn.

“We are very grateful for the invitation for our students to visit and have the opportunity to meet experienced and highly skilled barristers. We are sure the help and guidance will help them in their journeys to become the lawyers of the future.”

