LCCM SPONSORS NEXT GENERATION INITIATIVE AT THE YOUTH MUSIC AWARDS

London College of Contemporary Music (LCCM) is sponsoring the Next Generation Initiative at the Youth Music Awards.

In association with Hal Leonard Europe, the fourth annual Youth Music Awards will take place at Troxy in London on Wednesday 18 October 2023, where all shortlisted nominees will be invited.

“Youth Music is an important charity that aligns closely with our own vision of giving opportunity to more young people to transform their lives through music. In the last few years, they’ve built up the annual Youth Music Awards into one of the highlights of the music industry calendar.

“We are thrilled to support the Next Generation initiative, with our sponsorship helping to fund paid placements and work experience for young people to gain experience in event management, live sound, artist liaison and other backstage roles at the award ceremony, demonstrating the full range of careers available in music and the skills and knowledge we teach at LCCM.”

A perfect partnership for LCCM, it runs full circle, making a difference to young people at the start of the talent pipeline, while also doubling as a great industry partnership alongside other major companies and brands such as TikTok, Ticketmaster, Amazon Music and Marshall Amps.

Judges this year will include Joy Crookes, Fleur East, BICEP, Hot Chip and Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date). LCCM will have placements across the event, in programme and media, ensuring opportunities for recognition and growth around the school.

Elsewhere, earlier this year, LCCM’s Blessing Annatonia Chitipa, won “Best Female” at The Premier Gospel Awards.

You can find more info on Youth Music’s Next Gen here.

