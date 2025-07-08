Leading light in tennis and politics follows PM in receiving prestigious alumni award

AN INSPIRATIONAL figure in Welsh tennis and youth politics secured a raft of accolades following smash-hit success on and off the court.

Former Coleg Cambria A Level student Jonathon Dawes was recognised by King’s College London (KCL) – and the wider British sporting community – for his pioneering contribution to tennis development and grassroots inclusion.

The 22-year-old, from Rhyl – already the youngest member of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Council – received a Distinguished Alumni Award from KCL, following in the footsteps of illustrious names such as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Olympian Dina Asher-Smith.

Having completed his A Levels at Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre in 2021 – where he achieved A*s in Government and Politics, Economics, PE and the Welsh Baccalaureate, and served as Student President – Jonathon moved to London to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

He has since returned to the college on several occasions to share his journey and inspire learners.

“It was Coleg Cambria that encouraged me to apply to university when I was considering other options, and I’m so glad they did,” he said.

“They nurtured my passion for tennis and gave me the confidence to think big.”

While at KCL, Jonathon spent two years on its tennis committee and served as President in his final year, setting out an “inclusive-by-design” vision to ensure every student could enjoy university life through tennis, increasing membership by 65% and securing a partnership with global brand, Wilson.

Even after graduating First-Class with Honours, he continued to volunteer with KCL Tennis, spearheading a programme which included its inaugural LGBTQ+ Tennis Festival.

In total, his post-graduation efforts have engaged 350+ students and unlocked more than £2,500 in new funding, while charity events have raised almost £1,000 for good causes.

Jonathon is currently completing an MA in Research Methods for Political Science at Durham University and will begin a PhD in September within the Department of Sport and Exercise Science, investigating politics and under-served communities in tennis.

“King’s College London is a world-leading university, so to be recognised at such a young age is a huge honour,” he said. “But this is only the beginning – I’m committed to making tennis more accessible for everyone, in Wales, the UK and beyond.”

Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre Miriam Riddell said: “We are immensely proud of Jonathon – not only for his academic and sporting success, but for the dedication and warmth he shows others. He is a fantastic role model, and we look forward to welcoming him back later this year.”

Paul Brooks, Alumni Communications Manager of King’s College London added: “Our King’s Distinguished Alumni Awards celebrate the achievements of exceptional people who make the world a better place.

“Jonathon winning our Emerging Leader accolade should come as no surprise to anyone who’s in any way aware of his impressive list of achievements. His work in promoting inclusivity and encouraging under-represented groups into tennis, and other sports, is both inspiring and impressive.

“Everyone here is delighted to follow his ongoing success and achievements. This recognition from King’s is well-deserved. Forgive the pun, but both he and his achievements in tennis are truly ‘ace’.”