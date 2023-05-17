Leading UK music college sells majority stake to European education platform

The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP), one of the UK’s leading specialist providers of music and performing arts-related higher education, has sold a majority stake to AD Education group.

AD Education is Europe’s leading platform in the private higher education market focused on the creative arts. The partnership will enable ICMP to fast track its journey of growth and development as it continues to be the leading light in higher education in the creative sector in the UK.

The deal was finalised this week and will enable ICMP to develop its portfolio of courses to meet student needs, offering enhanced learning opportunities. Funds will also go to further expanding ICMP’s online provision, as both standalone courses and complementary modules for face-to-face learners.

With state-of-the-art premises in Kilburn and Queen’s Park in north-west London, ICMP already provides a range of courses including contemporary music performance and practice, music production, songwriting, marketing and business in the creative sector to more than 1,200 students from around the world.

AD Education is widely respected for its unique positioning in creative arts education across Europe and is highly regarded as a provider of both traditional face-to-face education as well as online learning platforms. Having acquired the SAE institute and Oktogone last year, the organisation caters for more than 35,000 students.

While the team at ICMP will remain unchanged, the college will benefit from access to an experienced management team from the across the AD education group meaning a more effective delivery of strategic plans and goals. An enhanced program of professional development for staff including plentiful opportunity for career progression is also expected.

Paul Kirkham, Chief Executive at ICMP, said:

‘We are delighted to have reached an agreement with AD Education to join forces with their outstanding group of schools across Europe. They have a superb reputation for helping students achieve success in a diversity of careers in the creative sectors and have a strong focus on employability. This is extremely important to ICMP, as we look to further enhance our graduate outcomes and the overall student experience. Working with the AD Education group will undoubtedly bring significant benefits to both our students and staff, and we can’t wait to get started with the creation of further growth and opportunities here in the UK and globally.’

ICMP has a long history of supporting graduates in the creation of successful and sustainable careers in the global music industry. It is a significant contributor to the development of specialist higher education in the UK over many years and was awarded its own Degree Awarding Powers (DAPs) in 2021

Kevin Guenegan, President AD Education, said:

We are pleased to welcome ICMP, one of the most highly regarded specialist providers of music and performing arts in the UK, to the AD Education group.

We look forward to working with ICMP’s staff and management to accelerate its development and shape the future of this fine institution.The acquisition of ICMP also demonstrates one more time the ability of AD Education to attract the best-in-class institutions and brands of the creative field industries in order to create a leading specialist network within Europe.’

