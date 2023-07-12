Learning Curve Group named Centre of the Year

Learning Curve Group has claimed the top accolade at a national celebration of learners, educators, and educational organisations.

Named Centre of the Year at the Aspiration Awards, the training and education specialist beat competition from across the UK, with judges impressed by its commitment to ensuring anybody who wishes to upskill or reskill has access to do so, no matter their age or background

Created by the educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning NCFE, the Aspiration Awards are now in their sixth year and recognise individuals and organisations who have exceeded expectations or helped others to achieve.

Learning Curve Group supports over 200,000 learners each year and works with more than 4,500 employers, including local authorities, micro-businesses, and levy-paying organisations. Dedicated to providing individuals with high-quality training, it works to fill workforce gaps and ensure learners have the knowledge, skills and qualifications needed to succeed.

Aiming to be inclusive and accessible to all, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), Learning Curve Group utilises visual and interactive software, encouraging confident collaboration and the development of skills, and adapts learning to suit individuals and complex needs.

Brenda McLeish, CEO of Learning Curve Group, said:

“We work hard to engage with underrepresented and disadvantaged communities, removing all barriers which may cause discrimination.

“We strive to remove barriers such as funding, childcare costs, and transport, to ensure accessibility to all, regardless of their socio-economic status. We also implement initiatives to diversify our learner base, which, in 2022, resulted in us balancing our female to male apprentice ratio after identifying a lack of male representation.

“Using Government funding set aside for education, we ensure those who need and want it most can access further training. We do this in several ways; apprenticeships, over 60 skills academies across England and Wales, flexible, online learning, Skills Bootcamps, Multiply, and community-led delivery.”

Learning Curve Group’s delivery teams provide unlimited one-to-one time and operate outside of regular working hours to accommodate learners’ extra-curricular demands, such as childcare and employment responsibilities.

Continuous support and mentoring for learners are just as important to Learning Curve Group as end-point assessment (EPA). Its Internal Quality Assurance teams offer unique support for trainers, providing drop-in sessions alongside consistent local support, to help maintain high standards.

Regular progress reviews are also arranged with stakeholders to ensure areas for improvement are identified and developed, and they also conduct ‘learner voice’ and apprenticeship focus groups where they can suggest enhancements.

Julie Hyde, Director of External and Regulatory Affairs at NCFE, said:

“It’s clear that Learning Curve Group prides itself on collaboration and innovation to ensure both employer and learner needs are met. They identify skills shortages in their local and wider community and ensure their provision is aligned with the demands for the upskilling of individuals.

“They also enrich leaners’ experiences by utilising industry experts, improving learners’ employability and providing them with real-life experiences so that learners can acquire the knowledge, skills, and qualifications necessary to succeed in the modern-day workplace. Learning Curve Group is a very deserving winner of Centre of the Year.”

For more information about the Aspiration Awards and to see all the winners, visit here.

